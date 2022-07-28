Argentina names economy ‘super minister’ as crisis deepens

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s government has announced the appointment of an economic “super minister,” its third economy minister in less than a month as the country struggles with high inflation and a slumping currency. President Alberto Fernández’s government said Thursday that Sergio Massa will head a new ministry that combines the current Economy, Productive Development, and Agriculture ministries. Massa is now leader of Congress’ lower house and will have to resign his legislative seat to take the Cabinet post. His appointment comes only a few weeks since the left-leaning Silvina Batakis was tapped as economy minister after the more moderate Martín Guzmán abruptly quit, saying he wasn’t getting political support in dealing with Argentina’s economic woes. Massa is viewed as more of a moderate.

