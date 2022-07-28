Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify before Congress

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders Dan Snyder is set to testify Thursday morning before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct. A spokesperson for the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform says Snyder will give a deposition virtually and in private. Snyder, who is in Israel, will testify voluntarily after committee members came to an agreement with his legal team on those terms. The committee has the discretion to decide what, if any, information it releases from Snyder’s deposition.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.