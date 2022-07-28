Ethiopia says ready for talks with Tigray forces ‘anytime’

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A senior Ethiopian official says the government is ready for talks with rival forces from the country’s northern Tigray region “anytime, anywhere” and without preconditions, in a notable break from the past. The announcement by the security adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came amid hopes for dialogue to resolve the East African nation’s deadly war that erupted in November 2020. The announcement came after a meeting with special envoys from the United Nations, the European Union and the United States. Movement toward talks has come after a cease-fire and the increasing delivery of desperately needed aid to long-blockaded Tigray.

