Falling screen hits 2 dancers on stage at Hong Kong concert

HONG KONG (AP) — A falling video screen has struck and injured two dancers on stage as Cantopop band Mirror was performing in Hong Kong. Video clips showed bandmates Anson Lo and Edan Lui performing with a dozen dancers when a suspended LED screen crashed onto the stage. It appeared to directly hit one dancer on the head and body before toppling onto another performer. Local media reported one dancer was in serious condition while the other was stable. The concert Thursday night was halted. Fans had already raised safety concerns about Mirror’s concerts after a band member appeared to lose his footing on stage earlier this week. The 12-member band has skyrocketed in popularity and has been credited with the revival of Cantopop.

