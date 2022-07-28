German envoy says EU rights must be defended at Greek border

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Germany’s top diplomat has visited refugees at a camp in Greece after stressing that European Union countries should do more to safeguard people seeking relief from war and hardship. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited a Holocaust memorial in Athens before sitting down with refugees at a camp west of the city on Thursday. She used the visit to promote what she called “a common European sea rescue policy” and to oppose summary deportations of migrants and asylum-seekers. Greece intercepts boats transporting migrants and asylum-seekers heading to its eastern islands from the nearby coast of Turkey. Human rights organizations allege the country carries out summary deportations, known as pushbacks, which the Greek government denies.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.