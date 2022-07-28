Skip to Content
Heavy rains cause flooding, power outages in Appalachia

By BRUCE SCHREINER and REBECCA REYNOLDS
Associated Press

Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it’s some of the worst flooding in state history. He says officials expect lives have been lost, and property damage has been massive, with hundreds losing their homes. Water rescues continue across the region. In eastern Kentucky’s Perry County, the emergency management director calls the damage “catastrophic.” More than 30,000 customers are without power. The city of Hazard, Kentucky is urging people to “pray for a break in the rain.”

