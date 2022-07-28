Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin says he tested positive for COVID

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine with what he described as minor symptoms. The No. 2 Senate Democrat, who said in a statement Thursday he was vaccinated and had received two coronavirus booster shots, planned to continue to work remotely. Durbin’s announcement comes after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last week he tested positive following travel to the White House, Maine and Florida. Earlier this week, Pritzker said on Twitter that he’d tested negative for the virus. President Joe Biden on Wednesday ended his COVID-19 isolation, days after he had also tested positive.

