In Mexico, killing of young doctor leads to protest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dozen of white-robed medical school graduates have marched in Mexico City to protest the violence they face in isolated clinics they are forced to staff as part of the country’s medical training system. A 24-year-old med school graduate was shot to death this month in the northern state of Durango while treating a patient. Four days earlier, an established anesthesiologist was shot to death at her home in another rural area. Mexican physician often try to avoid being posted to dangerous states, prompting the government to import doctors from Cuba, the first of whom arrived last week.

By GERARDO CARRILLO and MARK STEVENSON Associated Press

