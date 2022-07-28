Joe Manganiello gets family mysteries solved on PBS show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Joe Manganiello got some big surprises when researchers for the PBS show “Finding Your Roots” went digging through his family history. Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. informed the “True Blood” star that the man the family believed to be Manganiello’s paternal grandfather really wasn’t. The actor says he found out that his real grandfather was a Black man of mixed race. Manganiello says the discovery was “fascinating.” Further research showed that his fifth great-grandfather was a slave who later became free and fought in the Continental Army. The new season of “Finding Your Roots” begins Jan. 3.

