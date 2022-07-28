‘No obvious reasons’ why teen killed 3 siblings, himself

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers says there is no evidence that the fatal shooting of three siblings by their 15-year-old brother was premeditated. Authorities say the 15-year-old also killed himself. Troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain says there were “no obvious reasons” for what happened. The children were killed Tuesday in a home near Fairbanks. Troopers say the parents were not home at the time of the shootings. Three other siblings in the home were not hurt. DeSpain says that after the shots were fired, a neighbor discovered the bodies and called 911.

