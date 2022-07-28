Report: double standard for non-Ukrainian refugees in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The U.N. expert on migrants’ rights says that, while Poland has welcomed millions of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war, third-country nationals fleeing the same conflict are not getting the same assistance. Felipe González Morales presented his findings to journalists following his mission to Poland and Belarus earlier this month. Thousands of migrants and asylum-seekers were trapped at the border between the two countries last year. At least 19 people have died on both sides of the border, according to González Morales’ findings, though many migrants remain missing.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.