Spain tells women: Don’t worry about body image on the beach

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government has a message for women who are uncomfortable about their bodies when they wear bathing costumes: Don’t be. The government’s Equality Ministry launched a summer campaign Thursday encouraging women to reject “stereotypes” and “aesthetical violence” — a reference to social pressure some women feel to conform to beauty ideals. A poster advertising the campaign features women of different ages, sizes and skin colors in bathing costumes on a beach. The slogan is, “Summer belongs to us, too.” In a tweet, Equality Minister Irene Montero said: “Enjoy (the summer) however, wherever and with whoever you like.”

