Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain

BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian cargo ship carrying what Ukraine says is grain stolen by Russia has docked in Lebanon. The Ukrainian Embassy in Beirut said on Thursday that the Laodicea docked in the port of Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city. The embassy alleges the ship is carrying barley from Ukraine, illegally taken by Russia. The U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctioned the Laodicea in 2015 for its affiliation with the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad. Ukraine has accused Russia of plundering grain and steel from its territory since Moscow invaded the country in late February. The ship was initially heading to Tartus Port in Syria but rerouted to Lebanon for unknown reasons.

