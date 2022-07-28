UN resolution recognizes right to clean, healthy environment
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has overwhelmingly approved a resolution recognizing the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment which Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called “historic.” The vote in the 193-member world body on Thursday was 161-0 with eight countries abstaining — China, Russian Federation, Belarus, Cambodia, Iran, Syria, Kyrgyzstan and Ethiopia. Guterres said the “landmark development demonstrates that member states can come together in our collective fight against the triple planetary crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution,” according to U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq. Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding.