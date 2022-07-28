US to fill border wall gaps in Arizona for safety reasons

PHOENIX (AP) — Border officials got the go-ahead Thursday to fill four remaining gaps in the U.S.-Mexico wall near the southern Arizona community of Yuma for safety reasons. The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that the work to complete a barrier project near the Morelos Dam is to protect the safety of migrants. Border crossers have been killed or injured in the area falling down a slope or drowning while walking across a low section of the Colorado River. A 5-year-old migrant girl traveling in a group drowned near the dam June 6 when she became separated from her mother.

