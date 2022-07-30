EXPLAINER: What’s the role of personhood in abortion debate?

ATLANTA (AP) — The concept of personhood that underlies anti-abortion laws in some states considers fertilized eggs, embryos and fetuses as people with the same rights as those already born. Some who oppose abortion say the standard would end almost all abortions and that it brings moral clarity to debates about the procedure. But other abortion opponents insist exceptions should be made in cases of rape and incest, or to protect the life of the pregnant woman. Abortion rights supporters say personhood could hamper in-vitro fertilization or subject women who have abortions to murder charges. At least five states have adopted personhood laws or constitutional amendments. Georgia’s law is the most extensive, granting tax breaks and child support to fetuses.

