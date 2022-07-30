Indiana Senate to vote on near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators are set to meet in a rare weekend session to vote on a near-total abortion ban. Passage Saturday would send the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the precedent establishing a national right to an abortion. But the GOP splintered after the rape and incest exceptions remained in the bill, and it wasn’t clear whether enough anti-abortion lawmakers would support it for passage.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.