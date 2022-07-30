Man guilty of killing Arkansas officer gets 2 life sentences

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to two life terms in prison for fatally shooting a police officer during a traffic stop in 2020 and firing at another officer on the scene. A jury on Thursday convicted 24-year-old Kayvon Ward of first-degree murder in the death of Hot Springs police Officer Brent Scrimshire and aggravated assault for shooting at the other officer, who wasn’t struck. The same jury sentenced Ward on Friday. The judge ordered Ward to serve the sentences consecutively. Defense attorney William James says there are “no winners,” only losers in the case.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.