Spain reports 2nd death from monkeypox

MADRID (AP) — Spain has reported a second death in as many days from monkeypox. These are believed to be the first confirmed deaths from monkeypox since its outbreak in the European Union. The ministry gave no details on the deceased. It reported its first monkeypox death on Friday. The global monkeypox outbreak has accounted for more than 21,00 cases in nearly 80 countries since May. There have been 75 suspected deaths in Africa, where a more lethal form of monkeypox is spreading than in the West. Brazil also reported a death linked to monkeypox on Friday.

