1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting in NE Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Washington, D.C., say one man was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting Monday night in Northeast Washington. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III tells reporters that the circumstances of the shooting are being investigated. He says police have not determined whether the victims even knew each other. Contee says the shooting occurred outside an apartment building located at 15th and F Streets Northeast. All the victims are adult males, and those wounded are being treated at area hospitals.

