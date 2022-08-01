80 men in South African court on charges of raping 8 women

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — More than 80 men suspected of the gang rapes of eight women and armed robbery of a video production crew in the South African town of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, appeared in court on Monday. The men were arrested at an abandoned mining site following the rapes and robbery near the disused mine. The suspects are allegedly illegal miners known as zama-zamas who dig for gold in the Johannesburg area’s many closed mine shafts. Local residents say the zama-zama gangs are also blamed for widespread crime in the area. Police said the gang rapes occurred when a crew filming a music video at one of the abandoned mines was attacked by armed men on Thursday last week.

