Arizona’s Arpaio tries to become suburban mayor after losses

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Phoenix metro Sheriff Joe Arpaio is making his third political comeback attempt. This time he’s running for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived for more than two decades. The Republican was voted out in 2016 as Maricopa County’s sheriff amid voter frustration over his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles. Arpaio in Tuesday’s election will try to unseat Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey. Arpaio is 90 and was convicted in 2017 of criminal contempt of court, though he was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump. Arpaio finished third in a 2018 Republican Senate seat primary and second in the 2020 GOP primary to win back the sheriff’s post.

