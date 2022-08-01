Cheesesteak shop fire attributed to electrical malfunction
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say an electrical malfunction sparked a fast-moving fire that damaged one of Philadelphia’s best-known cheesesteak shops last week. More than 125 firefighters and other emergency responders were called to the Friday morning blaze at Jim’s Steaks on South Street and took more than four hours to bring it under control. No injuries were reported. The Philadelphia Fire Department said Monday that the fire marshal’s office had “determined the cause to be electrical wiring.” Owner Ken Silver told The Philadelphia Inquirer that city inspectors had pronounced the building structurally sound. He is vowing to rebuild.