Dentist found guilty in wife’s death on 2016 African safari

DENVER (AP) — A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife at the end of an African safari has been found guilty of murder and mail fraud. The verdict reached Monday for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph came from a jury in a Denver federal court following a trial that lasted three weeks. Rudolph was charged with murder in the death of Bianca Rudolph as well as mail fraud for cashing in $4.8 million in life insurance claims in what prosecutors describe as a premeditated crime. Rudolph maintained his innocence. His attorney suggested his wife of 34 years shot herself while trying to pack a shotgun in a hurry as they prepared to return to the United States in 2016.

