Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Officials have closed some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris caused by by flash flooding. The floods that hit southeastern California also closed highways and campgrounds in western Nevada and northern Arizona. South of Death Valley, motorists were told to avoid California’s Mojave National Preserve after flash floods buckled pavement on several roads. No injuries were reported from the flooding. The National Weather Service says more than an inch of rain fell in 15 minutes near Kingman, Arizona. It’s close to the stateline with California.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.