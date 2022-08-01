Geothermal plant wins appeal but pauses Nevada construction

RENO, Nev._ (AP) — The developer of a geothermal power plant facing legal challenges in Nevada has agreed to temporarily suspend construction of the project. The move came just hours after a U.S. appeals court refused Monday morning to halt the project that environmentalists and a Nevada tribe say would harm an endangered toad and destroy sacred hot springs. Power plant developer Ormat Nevada, the government and lawyers for the opponents filed the new agreement in federal court in Reno later Monday. It suspends construction for at least 30 days _ and perhaps until the end of the year _ to better assess potential harm to the toad, which was declared endangered in April.

