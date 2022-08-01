Guatemalan journalist known for investigations still jailed

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A prize-winning Guatemalan journalist jailed on alleged money laundering charges that government critics have denounced as a pressure tactic had his initial appearance before a judge canceled Monday. The case file was apparently unavailable. The hearing was not immediately rescheduled, meaning Zamora will remain in jail. It also means the details of the charges against Zamora remain a mystery. On Friday, government investigators also raided the offices of El Periodico, holding its employees in place for more than 15 hours. Plainclothes investigators and police with assault rifles arrested Zamora at home the same day.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.