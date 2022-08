HUD announces $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $2.8 billion in fresh funding for homeless services organizations across the country. The fresh funding, announced Monday, will be allocated via competitive bids through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program, the largest source of federal grant support to housing and services programs for people experiencing homelessness. HUD funds approximately 7,000 homeless services projects annually through the Continuum of Care Program. Applications for the new round of funding are due to HUD by Sept. 29, 2022.

