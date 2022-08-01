Louisiana abortion ban reinstated, clinics halt procedures

BATON ROUGE (AP) — For weeks, access to abortion in Louisiana has been flickering — with the state’s three clinics relying on rulings and temporary restraining orders that allowed them to continue operations. But procedures came to a screeching halt Friday afternoon after an appeals court ruled in favor of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and ordered that he be allowed to enforce the ban while ongoing legal challenges play out in court. The clinics are still open, however. Staff members are calling patients to notify them of the ban and urge them to seek resources in other states.

