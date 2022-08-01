Man charged with murder in weekend slaying of Indiana cop

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Investigators say a man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer. Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis. The 24-year-old rookie officer had stopped Boards’ car and was hit with gunfire. Investigators found 36 rifle bullet casings at the scene and damage to the patrol car’s hood, windshield and driver’s door. Boards is a barber shop owner in Marion, Indiana. A man who lives above the shop told police that Boards had made a song about killing a police officer.

