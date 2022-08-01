Man convicted in death and dismemberment of New Mexico girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico jury has convicted a man in the 2016 death of an Albuquerque girl who was strangled, dismembered and set on fire in the bathtub of her mother’s apartment on her 10th birthday. The jury deliberated less than four hours Monday before returning with guilty verdicts on all charges that 37-year-old Fabian Gonzalez faced in Victoria Martens’ death. Prosecutors say he faces up to life in prison. Gonzales was charged with reckless child abuse resulting in death, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence in the case. He dated the girl’s mother and moved into their apartment a month before Victoria was killed.

