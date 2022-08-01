Massachusetts bill aims to follow Supreme Court gun ruling

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts bill aimed at recasting the state’s gun laws in the wake of last month’s Supreme Court ruling making it harder for states to limit access to firearms was approved by lawmakers Monday. Democratic leaders — who have pledged to draft tougher legislation when they come back into formal session next year — said the bill would bring state law in line with the high court ruling that found a New York law restricting carrying licenses, similar to Massachusetts law, was unconstitutional. The language was shipped to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in the early morning hours, when lawmakers ended their formal session.

