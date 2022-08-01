Michigan court: County prosecutors can enforce abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled that county prosecutors can enforce the state’s 91-year-old abortion ban, paving the way for abortion to become illegal in parts of the state. Seven Democratic prosecutors in the 13 counties with abortion clinics have already said they will not charge abortion providers, but Republican prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties have previously said they will. The pre-Roe ban, which had been blocked in May from taking immediate effect, makes it a crime for physicians to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. Planned Parenthood of Michigan said in a statement following the ruling that it will continue providing abortions and is evaluating legal options.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press/Report for America

