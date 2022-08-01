More rain in flooded areas, curfews imposed due to looting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of storms has hit disaster areas in eastern Kentucky as search and rescue operations continue in communities trying to recover from massive flooding. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the death toll has risen to 30, and hundreds of people remain unaccounted for. More than 12,000 customers are without power — many because their homes and businesses have been destroyed or aren’t fit for habitation. At least 300 people are in shelters. And two devastated communities have declared nighttime curfews following reports of looting. President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster last week to direct relief and recovery efforts to flooded counties.

By REBECCA REYNOLDS The Associated Press

