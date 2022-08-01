Myanmar violence, Ukraine war loom over ASEAN meetings

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing violence in Myanmar and other issues. They will be joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing’s growing ambitions in the region. The Russian invasion of Ukraine — and the impact it has had on global food and energy prices — and escalating friction between the U.S. and China are also of high concern for the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.