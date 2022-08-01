Palestinians say 1 killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says at least one Palestinian has been killed and another wounded during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. Israeli forces have carried out regular operations into Jenin in recent months that the military says are aimed at dismantling militant networks in the wake of several deadly attacks inside Israel. The raids often ignite gunbattles with Palestinian militants. The Health Ministry did not provide further information on the individual who was killed late Monday. The Israeli military referred questions to the paramilitary Border Police, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

