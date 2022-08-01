Poles mark 1944 revolt against Nazis; compare it to Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles are marking the 78th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising, a doomed revolt against Nazi German forces during World War II. Some made comparisons between the wartime Polish resistance to that of Ukrainians under attack by Russia today. People in Warsaw observed a minute of silence Monday as a siren wailed at 5 p.m. to honor those who fought and died in the 1944 struggle that lasted 63 days and ended tragically for the Poles. President Andrzej Duda visited an exhibition titled “Warsaw-Mariupol — cities of ruins, cities of struggle, cities of hope.” He recalled how the “Germans ruthlessly murdered civilians in the capital,” adding that “the Russian aggression against Ukraine is similarly ruthless today.”

