Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has challenged a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Georgia. Graham’s lawyers wrote in a court filing Friday the South Carolina Republican received a subpoena ordering him to appear before the special grand jury Aug. 23. Graham is challenging the subpoena in federal court rather than before the Fulton County Superior Court judge overseeing the special grand jury. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says Graham called Georgia’s secretary of state and members of his staff after Trump’s loss and asked about reexamining absentee ballots.