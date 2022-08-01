Senegal’s ruling coalition claims win but opposition rejects

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s ruling coalition says it has won 30 of 46 departments in Sunday’s legislative election, giving it a majority over the opposition. The head of the ruling coalition and former Prime Minister Aminata Toure claimed the majority, affirming the information is accurate and fair. The mayor of Dakar Barthelemy Dias denounced the results, claiming that “the opposition won the elections” and calling on the youth to mobilize to “preserve their victory.” Official provisional election results are expected later this week. The Autonomous National Electoral Commission, the body responsible for monitoring and supervising the elections, declared that the ballot took place in peace and calm.

