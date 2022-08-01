UK court says hospital can end comatose boy’s life support

LONDON (AP) — A British court has refused to block a hospital from ending life-support treatment for a 12-year-old boy who has suffered catastrophic brain damage. The parents of Archie Battersbee have fought unsuccessfully in the courts to prevent the Royal London Hospital from turning off the boy’s ventilator. That had been due to happen Monday, but after the family appealed to the United Nations, the British government asked the Court of Appeal to take another look at the case. After an emergency hearing, the court said it would not extend a stay on the withdrawal of life support beyond noon on Tuesday. Doctors believe Archie is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests.

