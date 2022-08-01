UK, Irish leaders join funeral for peacemaker David Trimble

LONDON (AP) — The leaders of Britain and Ireland have joined mourners at the funeral of politician David Trimble, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize for helping to end decades of violence in Northern Ireland. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Irish premier Micheal Martin joined Trimble’s widow and four children for the service at a Presbyterian church near Belfast. Trimble died July 25 at the age of 77. He led the Ulster Unionist Party from 1995 to 2005 and was a key architect of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement. He shared the 1998 Nobel Peace Prize with moderate Irish nationalist leader John Hume for ending three decades of sectarian conflict in which more than 3,000 people died.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.