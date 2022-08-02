Millennial Money: This year’s summer travel FOMO is real

As you look through your social media feeds this summer, fear of missing out, or FOMO, can kick in when it seems like everyone you know is strolling through Paris or lounging on a tropical beach. How do people have this much time off? Where is their travel budget coming from? It can be tempting to plan a trip just to keep up. Aspirational travel is trendier than ever on social media, but extended international vacations are out of reach for most people. And with strikes and price increases in the travel industry, it may be a better choice to stay local.

