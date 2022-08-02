New Zealand climate plan includes relocating some homes

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government has released its first-ever climate adaptation plan, which includes the possibility of moving some communities to higher ground. But the six-year plan, which runs nearly 200 pages, comes up short on some important details, including how much the changes will cost and who will pay. Climate Change Minister James Shaw told reporters Wednesday that about 70,000 coastal homes in New Zealand were at risk from rising seas, and many more inland homes were at risk from flooding rivers. He said New Zealand had been slow to adapt to climate change, which would end up costing more money over time.

