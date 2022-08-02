Oliver Jackson-Cohen charms, mystifies in thriller ‘Surface’

From a struggling addict in “The Haunting of Hill House” to the guy in “The Invisible Man” who tormented Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s roles the past few years have been mostly deeply flawed people. So much so that his mom wants him to star in something light that she “can go and enjoy watching.” He vows that he will at some point — but not yet. In his new thriller series, “Surface” for Apple TV+, Jackson-Cohen stars opposite Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a husband whose wife has no long-term memories after a recent accident. New episodes debut weekly on the streamer.

