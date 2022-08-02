Pakistan says army general, 5 others die in helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says search teams have found the wreckage of a helicopter that went down the previous day while flying on a relief mission in a flood-hit area in the southwest. Tuesday’s announcement confirms that an army general and five others on board were killed. The helicopter had lost contact with the air-traffic control tower in Baluchistan province. The military identified the regional commander as Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali. It said the army’s initial probe indicates the crash happened due to bad weather. The helicopter was part of aid efforts in flood-affected Baluchistan.

