Producer Janet Yang elected president of film academy

NEW YORK (AP) — Producer Janet Yang has been elected the 36th president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The group’s board of governors made the announcement Tuesday. The 66-year-old producer of “The Joy Luck Club” and “The People vs. Larry Flynt” becomes the first Asian American and fourth woman to lead the organization behind the Oscars. As academy president, Yang succeeds outgoing David Rubin, the casting director, who is stepping down after three years due to term limits.

