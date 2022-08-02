Senate tees up vote on bill to aid vets exposed to burn pits

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation expanding health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans is nearing passage in Congress. The Senate is expected to give final approval Tuesday evening to a bill that would expand benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. President Joe Biden has pushed for the legislation, saying it “makes good on our sacred obligation” to care for veterans and their families. The Senate overwhelmingly approved the legislation once before, but the process briefly derailed when Republicans made a late attempt to change the bill. The GOP objections delayed final passage, infuriating veterans groups and advocates, including comedian Jon Stewart.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.