US approves massive arms sale to Saudi, UAE to counter Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved two massive arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to help them defend against Iran. The more than $5 billion in missile defense and related sales follow President Joe Biden’s visit to the Middle East last month, during which he met with numerous regional leaders in Saudi Arabia. Although Tuesday’s approvals are for defensive weapons, they may be questioned by lawmakers who had supported Biden’s decision last year to cut Saudi Arabia and the UAE off from major purchases of offensive U.S. arms because of their involvement in the war in Yemen. The new sales include $3 billion for Patriot missiles for Saudi Arabia and $2.2 billion for high-altitude missile defense for the UAE.

