US, Indonesia hold joint military drills amid China concerns

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States and Indonesian militaries have begun annual joint combat exercises on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, joined for the first time by participants from other partner nations, signaling stronger ties amid growing maritime activity by China in the Indo-Pacific region. More than 5,000 soldiers from the U.S., Indonesia, Australia, Japan and Singapore were participating in this year’s exercises, making them the largest since the drills were established in 2009. U.S. Gen. Charles Flynn, Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific, and Indonesia’s Military Chief Gen. Andika Perkasa opened the joint drills with a ceremony Wednesday in Baturaja, a coastal town in South Sumatra province. The exercises will last until Aug. 14, encompassing army, navy, air force and marine drills.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.