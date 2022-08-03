2 police killed in clash with IS gunmen in Afghan capital

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban official says a gunbattle in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul left at least five people dead Wednesday, including two Taliban police and three Islamic State group gunmen. The Taliban spokesman for the Kabul police chief says police had launched an operation against the gunmen’s hideout, killing at least three in the Karti Sakhi neighborhood in western Kabul. He said the gunmen were Islamic State group fighters. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. The regional affiliate of IS, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, has increased attacks on mosques and minorities across the country. It has been operating in the country since 2014.

